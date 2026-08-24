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Midday Report

Midday Report: August 24, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published August 24, 2026 at 4:05 PM AKDT
Anchorage Police Department headquarters.
Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Police Department headquarters.

On today's Midday Report with hosts Davis Hovey and Jared Griffin, a charter plane with eight onboard crashed at Cape Newenham according to KYUK, in Anchorage a police officer was speeding and ran a red light when he collided with a taxi and killed two people as Alaska Public Media reports, earlier this month Old Harbor hosted its first cruise ship in 30 years, and KUAC spoke to voters across Delta Junction about their stance on a ballot question to repeal ranked choice voting.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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