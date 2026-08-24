Midday Report: August 24, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with hosts Davis Hovey and Jared Griffin, a charter plane with eight onboard crashed at Cape Newenham according to KYUK, in Anchorage a police officer was speeding and ran a red light when he collided with a taxi and killed two people as Alaska Public Media reports, earlier this month Old Harbor hosted its first cruise ship in 30 years, and KUAC spoke to voters across Delta Junction about their stance on a ballot question to repeal ranked choice voting.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.