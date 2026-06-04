Midday Report: June 4, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
An observation station in the Gulf of Alaska is set to be removed as part of a larger dismantling of an entire ocean monitoring system by the Trump administration, Glennfarne releases more comprehensive cost estimates for the LNG project, solar farm projects in Cook Inlet could be cheaper than natural gas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's budget and staff for military sites cleanup was cut but they're still working around Unalaska, and a Petersburg resident named Dan Sullivan is also running for election.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.