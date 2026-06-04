© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: June 4, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:54 PM AKDT
Researchers recover an old mooring from Ocean Station Papa during an Ocean Observatories Initiative expedition.
Photo courtesy of Rebecca Travis/WHOI
Researchers recover an old mooring from Ocean Station Papa during an Ocean Observatories Initiative expedition.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:

An observation station in the Gulf of Alaska is set to be removed as part of a larger dismantling of an entire ocean monitoring system by the Trump administration, Glennfarne releases more comprehensive cost estimates for the LNG project, solar farm projects in Cook Inlet could be cheaper than natural gas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's budget and staff for military sites cleanup was cut but they're still working around Unalaska, and a Petersburg resident named Dan Sullivan is also running for election.

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes