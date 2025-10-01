© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 01, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKDT
In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:

Most of the staff running three Alaska newspapers in Homer, Kenai-Soldotna and Juneau resigned in protest yesterday. A Wasilla couple has been charged in connection with the death of a child that was in their care. And the Juneau Police Department is taking action to reform its policies after an officer was filmed slamming a man to the ground during an arrest in July.


Brian Venua
Brian Venua

Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
