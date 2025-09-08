© 2025

Midday Report: September 08, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published September 8, 2025 at 12:38 PM AKDT
X-Hab 3D's Lead of Systems Engineering, Sven Bilén, evaluates a segment of concrete printed by the company's MX3DP model printer.
Ben Townsend photo.
X-Hab 3D's Lead of Systems Engineering, Sven Bilén, evaluates a segment of concrete printed by the company's MX3DP model printer.

Ben Townsend photo.

In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:
A Kenai superior court judge declined to dismiss the state’s case against a former Alaska State Trooper facing a felony assault charge. It’s been about two weeks since the post office in Nikiski closed abruptly. And layer by layer, a new home in Nome is taking shape. Once complete, it’ll become the first occupied 3D printed house in Alaska.

