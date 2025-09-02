© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 02, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:14 PM AKDT
Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve ecology technician Spencer Johnson points to a man-made beaver dam on the southern Kenai Peninsula. The dam's goal is to extend wetland habitat important to spawning salmon.
Hunter Morrison/KDLL
In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:
The Juneau School District Board of Education is fast tracking a move to restore universal free breakfast for K-12 students. An Alaska-based environmental organization is restoring the landscape by constructing man-made beaver dams. And a haunting crime story and an Alaska Native legend are at the center of a new documentary that will premiere on Hulu next month.

Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org
