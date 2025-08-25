Midday Report: August 25, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Anchorage could soon join other communities in the state that allow people to smoke marijuana at licensed cafes. A researcher has designed a program meant to help small communities make big energy decisions. And the federal government is in the process of rewriting the rules for how it issues federal contracts, including those with Alaska Native Organizations.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org