Midday Report: July 18, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:04 PM AKDT
In today's Midday Report with Host Brian Venua: more areas of Alaska's waters will be monitored for emergencies via VHF radio, biologists are researching three-spined sticklebacks in Lake Iliamna, the state could lower its opiod overdose deaths, and Samoans regularly gather in Anchorage to play cricket.

