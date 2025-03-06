Midday Report: March 6, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with Host Brian Venua: State House leaders have a new version of an education funding bill, Mt. Edgecumbe High School might cut half of its teaching staff, three heli-skiers were caught in an avalanche, Ravn Air pulls out of Homer, and an update on the road from King Cove to Cold Bay's all-weather airport.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.