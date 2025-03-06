© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: March 6, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:18 PM AKST
Travis Vaughn says he and fellow members on the Mt. Edgecumbe Advisory Board were aware of impending financial problems, but found the proposed 50-percent staff cut unimaginable. “I don’t know what you do with half the teachers,” he says. “How does that work?” In this file photo, Mt. Edgecumbe students celebrate Founders Week.

On today's Midday Report with Host Brian Venua: State House leaders have a new version of an education funding bill, Mt. Edgecumbe High School might cut half of its teaching staff, three heli-skiers were caught in an avalanche, Ravn Air pulls out of Homer, and an update on the road from King Cove to Cold Bay's all-weather airport.

