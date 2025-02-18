Midday Report: February 18, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, a protest at the state capitol over state employees' salaries, the tsunami emergency system won't have its annual test this year, the Alaska Aerospace Corporation is suing its insurance group, updates on federal funding freezes and firings over employees around Alaska, and the Iditarod has moved the start of this year's race to Fairbanks (not the usual Willow restart).
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.