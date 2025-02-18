© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: February 18, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published February 18, 2025 at 1:29 PM AKST
Ramey Smyth’s team run into Finger Lake during the 2022 Iditarod. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)
Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media
Ramey Smyth’s team run into Finger Lake during the 2022 Iditarod. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, a protest at the state capitol over state employees' salaries, the tsunami emergency system won't have its annual test this year, the Alaska Aerospace Corporation is suing its insurance group, updates on federal funding freezes and firings over employees around Alaska, and the Iditarod has moved the start of this year's race to Fairbanks (not the usual Willow restart).

Midday Report
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes