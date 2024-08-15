© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 15, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:07 PM AKDT
USCGC Polar Sea, a decommissioned heavy icebreaker. (US Coast Guard)
USCGC Polar Sea, a decommissioned heavy icebreaker. (US Coast Guard)

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Local city council meetings involve a phone system that is making it hard to give public comments. Coast Guard officials rescued two boaters between Kodiak and Homer, a new-old U.S.C.G icebreaker will be homeported in Juneau, and the City of Kotzebue goes through the tedious process of demolishing a derelict building.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Davis Hovey
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes