Midday Report: August 15, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Local city council meetings involve a phone system that is making it hard to give public comments. Coast Guard officials rescued two boaters between Kodiak and Homer, a new-old U.S.C.G icebreaker will be homeported in Juneau, and the City of Kotzebue goes through the tedious process of demolishing a derelict building.