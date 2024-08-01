Midday Report - August 1, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Today marks the opening of the candidacy filing period for local elections, Kodiak College receives extra grant funding to focus on migrant education, and two Alaska state legislators are pushing their colleagues to call a special session to restore education funding vetoed by Gov. Dunleavy.