KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report - August 1, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:56 PM AKDT
Kodiak College is across from East Elementary and is surrounded by forest.
BRIAN VENUA / KMXT
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Today marks the opening of the candidacy filing period for local elections, Kodiak College receives extra grant funding to focus on migrant education, and two Alaska state legislators are pushing their colleagues to call a special session to restore education funding vetoed by Gov. Dunleavy.

Davis Hovey
