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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 16 July 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:16 AM AKDT
Poster for "A Fish Pirate's Daughter"
(Ketchikan Area Arts and Humanities Council)
Poster for "A Fish Pirate's Daughter"




This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Rivers are rusting across the Arctic, according to KOTZ's Desiree Hagen, Alix Soliman of KTOO reports that advocates are calling for ESA designation for grey whales, and a Ketchikan show about fish pirates is 60 years old as reported by KRBD's Hunter Morrison.

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