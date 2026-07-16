Alaska Fisheries Report 16 July 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Rivers are rusting across the Arctic, according to KOTZ's Desiree Hagen, Alix Soliman of KTOO reports that advocates are calling for ESA designation for grey whales, and a Ketchikan show about fish pirates is 60 years old as reported by KRBD's Hunter Morrison.