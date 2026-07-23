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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 23 July 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published July 23, 2026 at 9:07 AM AKDT
Archie Hogan and Deklan Hadden work to untangle their fishing lines on a rainy morning at Ship Creek Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
Mikayla Finnerty/Alaska Public Media
Set-netters pick a sockeye out of the net in June, 2022. (Sabine Poux/KDLL)

On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Katherine Irving (filling in for Terry Haines), KMXT's Davis Hovey reports that state lawmakers have ordered an audit of the Board of Fisheries, KDLG's Jessie Sheldon reports on the decline of women set netters in Bristol Bay, and Alaska Public Media's Mikayla Finnerty reports on fishing conditions at Anchorage's Ship Creek.

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Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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