Alaska Fisheries Report 23 July 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Alaska Fisheries Report with host Katherine Irving (filling in for Terry Haines), KMXT's Davis Hovey reports that state lawmakers have ordered an audit of the Board of Fisheries, KDLG's Jessie Sheldon reports on the decline of women set netters in Bristol Bay, and Alaska Public Media's Mikayla Finnerty reports on fishing conditions at Anchorage's Ship Creek.