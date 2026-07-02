Alaska Fisheries Report 02 July 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KFSK's Baiz Hoen visits a fisherman boot camp, Jake Dye of KDLL tells of an increase in sockeye bag limits for Upper Cook Inlet rivers, and new restrictions for personal use king salmon are coming for Bristol Bay commercial fishermen, according to KDLG's Jessie Sheldon.