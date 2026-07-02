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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 02 July 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 2, 2026 at 11:53 AM AKDT
King salmon.
Katie Basile/KYUK
King salmon.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KFSK's Baiz Hoen visits a fisherman boot camp, Jake Dye of KDLL tells of an increase in sockeye bag limits for Upper Cook Inlet rivers, and new restrictions for personal use king salmon are coming for Bristol Bay commercial fishermen, according to KDLG's Jessie Sheldon.

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Terry Haines
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