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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 09 July 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:39 AM AKDT
Dr. Daniel Auerbach (left) and Avery Hoffman (right) fly a drone to survey the Kwethluk River in July 2024. Dr. Daniel Auerbach (left) and Avery Hoffman (right) fly a drone to survey the Kwethluk River in July 2024. Credit Andrew Magel/KRITFC.
Credit Andrew Magel/KRITFC.
Dr. Daniel Auerbach (left) and Avery Hoffman (right) fly a drone to survey the Kwethluk River in July 2024. Dr. Daniel Auerbach (left) and Avery Hoffman (right) fly a drone to survey the Kwethluk River in July 2024. Credit Andrew Magel/KRITFC.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KMXT's Katherine Irving reports on Alaska's scallop fishery, and Jessie Sheldon of KDLG adds one story on a Pebble Mine hearing and another on counting salmon with drones and AI.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
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