Alaska Fisheries Report 09 July 2026 By Terry Haines Published July 9, 2026 at 11:39 AM AKDT Listen • 14:01 Credit Andrew Magel/KRITFC. Dr. Daniel Auerbach (left) and Avery Hoffman (right) fly a drone to survey the Kwethluk River in July 2024. Dr. Daniel Auerbach (left) and Avery Hoffman (right) fly a drone to survey the Kwethluk River in July 2024. Credit Andrew Magel/KRITFC. This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT's Katherine Irving reports on Alaska's scallop fishery, and Jessie Sheldon of KDLG adds one story on a Pebble Mine hearing and another on counting salmon with drones and AI.