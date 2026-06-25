Alaska Fisheries Report 25 June 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Alaska Public Media's Rachel Cassandra reports on salmon parasite allergies, Alix Soliman of KTOO adds that an ocean monitoring system has been spared the ax, The Alaska Beacon tells of a starfish lawsuit, and walking the beach looking for dead birds with Sofia Stuart-Rasi of KUCB.