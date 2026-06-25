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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 25 June 2026

By Terry Haines,
Terry Haines
Published June 25, 2026 at 1:27 PM AKDT
COASST Beachwalker flyer.
(KUCB)
COASST Beachwalker flyer.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

Alaska Public Media's Rachel Cassandra reports on salmon parasite allergies, Alix Soliman of KTOO adds that an ocean monitoring system has been spared the ax, The Alaska Beacon tells of a starfish lawsuit, and walking the beach looking for dead birds with Sofia Stuart-Rasi of KUCB.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
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