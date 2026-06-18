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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 18 June 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:35 PM AKDT
Community members enjoy a meal at the 2026 Return of the Salmon Celebration at Riverview Park in Bethel on June 13, 2026
(MaryCait Dolan/KYUK)
Community members enjoy a meal at the 2026 Return of the Salmon Celebration at Riverview Park in Bethel on June 13, 2026


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

Avery Ellfeldt of KHNS reports on mixed feelings about reopening the Chilkat sport king salmon fishery, KYUK's Samantha Watson on the Kuskokwim's Return of the Salmon event, and Katherine Irving adds a story from the studios of KMXT on the cost of gathering survey data.

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