Alaska Fisheries Report 18 June 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Avery Ellfeldt of KHNS reports on mixed feelings about reopening the Chilkat sport king salmon fishery, KYUK's Samantha Watson on the Kuskokwim's Return of the Salmon event, and Katherine Irving adds a story from the studios of KMXT on the cost of gathering survey data.