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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 04 June 2026

By Terry Haines
Published June 4, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKDT
A king salmon weighs in at Auke Nu Cove in Juneau on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
(Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)
A king salmon weighs in at Auke Nu Cove in Juneau on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KTOO"s Alix Soliman reports on transboundary mines above salmon streams, plus the opening of the hatchery king salmon season in Juneau, Simon Lopez adds a story on continued low numbers of razor clams in Ninilchik and Clam Gulch, plus an audio postcard of kids releasing salmon fry, courtesy of KMXT's Katherine Irving.

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Terry Haines
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