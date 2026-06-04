Alaska Fisheries Report 04 June 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KTOO"s Alix Soliman reports on transboundary mines above salmon streams, plus the opening of the hatchery king salmon season in Juneau, Simon Lopez adds a story on continued low numbers of razor clams in Ninilchik and Clam Gulch, plus an audio postcard of kids releasing salmon fry, courtesy of KMXT's Katherine Irving.