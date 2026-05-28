Alaska Fisheries Report 28 May 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KUCB's Maggie Nelson reports on missing buoys in False Pass, Theo Greenly, also of KUCB, on the voiding of Area M restrictions, and KTOO's Yvonne Krumrey on both false emergency alerts and on the passing of a beloved advocate for Alaska Native fishing rights.