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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 28 May 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKDT
False Pass.
(NASA)
False Pass.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KUCB's Maggie Nelson reports on missing buoys in False Pass, Theo Greenly, also of KUCB, on the voiding of Area M restrictions, and KTOO's Yvonne Krumrey on both false emergency alerts and on the passing of a beloved advocate for Alaska Native fishing rights.

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