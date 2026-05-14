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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 07 May 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 14, 2026 at 10:36 AM AKDT
Young king salmon swim in the Chena River, part of the Yukon River watershed, in 2011.
(Photo by Erik Schoen)
Young king salmon swim in the Chena River, part of the Yukon River watershed, in 2011.



This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game's salmon forecasts for Upper Cook Inlet and the Yukon River also list measures taken to preserve king salmon, plus KHNS's Avery Ellfeldt reports that NOAA has decided to not list Gulf of Alaska king salmon as endangered.

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Terry Haines
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