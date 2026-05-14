Alaska Fisheries Report 07 May 2026

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This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game's salmon forecasts for Upper Cook Inlet and the Yukon River also list measures taken to preserve king salmon, plus KHNS's Avery Ellfeldt reports that NOAA has decided to not list Gulf of Alaska king salmon as endangered.