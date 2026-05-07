Alaska Fisheries Report 07 May 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KMXT's Katherine Irving reports on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas, eastside setnetters in Cook Inlet bear the brunt of king salmon conservation efforts, story by KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara, and Fish and Game has announced its salmon harvest estimates for this year, according to CoastAlaska's Angela Denning.