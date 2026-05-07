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Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 07 May 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 7, 2026 at 9:19 AM AKDT
Brian Gabriel (left) and Lisa Gabriel (right) deploy a beach seine on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 in Clam Gulch.
(Ashlyn O'Hara)
Brian Gabriel (left) and Lisa Gabriel (right) deploy a beach seine on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 in Clam Gulch.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KMXT's Katherine Irving reports on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas, eastside setnetters in Cook Inlet bear the brunt of king salmon conservation efforts, story by KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara, and Fish and Game has announced its salmon harvest estimates for this year, according to CoastAlaska's Angela Denning.

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