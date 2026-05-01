© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 01 May 2026

By Terry Haines
Published May 1, 2026 at 8:19 AM AKDT
Fishing boats line the harbor in Metlakatla.
(Jack Darrell/KRBD)
Fishing boats line the harbor in Metlakatla.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on a bill that seeks to change conflict-of-interest rules for the Board of Fisheries, pike get hungrier when they get warmer, according to KNBA's Rhonda McBride and the Alaska Beacon, and a conversation between the Northern Journal's Nat Herz and APM's Casey Grove about the alternate fisheries reality that is Metlakatla.

Tags
Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes