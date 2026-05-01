Alaska Fisheries Report 01 May 2026

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This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on a bill that seeks to change conflict-of-interest rules for the Board of Fisheries, pike get hungrier when they get warmer, according to KNBA's Rhonda McBride and the Alaska Beacon, and a conversation between the Northern Journal's Nat Herz and APM's Casey Grove about the alternate fisheries reality that is Metlakatla.