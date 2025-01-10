© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report 09 January 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 10, 2025 at 8:34 AM AKST
St. Paul, Alaska.
Public Domain
St. Paul, Alaska.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report
with Terry Haines:

KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on a possible funding boost for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for KUHB and the Alaska Desk, Patrick Gilchrist reports that Tribes are preparing for possible action on chum salmon bycatch, and Theo Greenly of KUCB reports St. Paul is proceeding with a new plan for conserving its marine resources.

