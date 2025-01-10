Alaska Fisheries Report 09 January 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KMXT's Davis Hovey reports on a possible funding boost for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for KUHB and the Alaska Desk, Patrick Gilchrist reports that Tribes are preparing for possible action on chum salmon bycatch, and Theo Greenly of KUCB reports St. Paul is proceeding with a new plan for conserving its marine resources.