This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL's Riley Board reports on higher reimbursements for Fisherman's Fund, thanks to new legislation, KSTK's Collette Czarnecki on the closing of the chinook subsistence fishery on the Stikine River, the Alaska Beacon on a state seafood task force, Alaska Public Media's Rachel Cassandra on fish making the WIC-list, plus a Climate Scenarios Workshop is coming to Kodiak.