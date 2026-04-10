Weekly Wrap: April 10, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, we hear about the effects of the prolonged shutdown at Kodiak's Coast Guard base, a resolution supporting the continued federal ban on Russian seafood, Old Harbor Native Corporation's new tourism business, the potential sale of the historic Orpheum Theatre, and a salmon dissection at Main Elementary.
Last week the Alaska Legislature passed a resolution supporting the continued federal ban on Russian seafood being imported into the U.S. Lawmakers and seafood market experts say the ban is crucial to boosting the value of Alaska’s industry.