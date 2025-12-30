© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talks Around the Farm Table

Talks Around the Farm Table: Dec. 23, 2025

By Ian Zacher
Published December 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, two staff members from the Kodiak Archipelago Leadership Institute or KALI discuss food systems around the archipelago and update us on some of the changes happening at the Port Lions farm.

Talks Around the Farm Table
Ian Zacher
See stories by Ian Zacher
Latest Episodes
Related Content