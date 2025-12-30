Talks Around the Farm Table: Dec. 23, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, two staff members from the Kodiak Archipelago Leadership Institute or KALI discuss food systems around the archipelago and update us on some of the changes happening at the Port Lions farm.
Last week on Nov. 21, Port Lions residents got a special delivery of salmon fillets. The Kodiak Archipelago Leadership Institute donated about 850 pounds from a Kodiak fishing family to the archipelago community of roughly 150 people.
For years Kodiak residents and farmers have been growing small fruit trees in their greenhouses. But now that effort has spread in earnest to communities around the archipelago, including in Port Lions.
The archipelago is now home to five community and tribally owned farms – with plans for a sixth agricultural site this summer. The idea is to connect the island through locally grown food, and the island could be a model of food security for other parts of rural Alaska. You might not realize that a …