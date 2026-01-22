Talks Around the Farm Table: Jan. 22, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, we focus on the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op, one of only three food cooperatives currently active in the state of Alaska. Myra Scholze from Kodiak Harvest joins Ian to discuss the co-op's role in the local food system and how it's growing.