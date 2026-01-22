© 2026

Talks Around the Farm Table

Talks Around the Farm Table: Jan. 22, 2026

By Ian Zacher
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM AKST
On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, we focus on the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op, one of only three food cooperatives currently active in the state of Alaska. Myra Scholze from Kodiak Harvest joins Ian to discuss the co-op's role in the local food system and how it's growing.

Talks Around the Farm Table
Ian Zacher
