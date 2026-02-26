© 2026

Talks Around the Farm Table

Talks Around the Farm Table: Feb. 26, 2026

By Ian Zacher
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM AKST
On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, we highlight the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District. Monica Kopp from HSWCD joins us to discuss the state of growing affairs and all the work they do in the Homer area.
Visit their website to learn more about the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District and their upcoming virtual workshops that all Alaskans can participate in.

