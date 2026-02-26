Talks Around the Farm Table: Feb. 26, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, we highlight the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District. Monica Kopp from HSWCD joins us to discuss the state of growing affairs and all the work they do in the Homer area. Visit their website to learn more about the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District and their upcoming virtual workshops that all Alaskans can participate in.