Talks Around the Farm Table: Nov. 27, 2025

By Ian Zacher
Published November 28, 2025 at 8:33 AM AKST
On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, we discuss kelp farming in Kodiak with Lexa Meyer. Meyer is the co-owner and co-founder of Alaska Ocean Farms, a family-owned and operated kelp farm. She also operates a modular kelp hatchery, the only such hatchery on Kodiak Island.

Ian Zacher
