Talks Around the Farm Table: Nov. 27, 2025

On this month's episode with host Ian Zacher, we discuss kelp farming in Kodiak with Lexa Meyer. Meyer is the co-owner and co-founder of Alaska Ocean Farms, a family-owned and operated kelp farm. She also operates a modular kelp hatchery, the only such hatchery on Kodiak Island.
Lexa Meyer and her husband Alf Pryor are the only ones actively operating a kelp hatchery on the island. These facilities nurture kelp seeds to juvenile plants before they are transplanted into the ocean and ready for large-scale cultivation.