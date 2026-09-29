Talk of the Rock: What the Constitution Means to Me

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, cast members from "What the Constitution Means to Me" discuss the essence of this readers theatre show and why it's applicable to all people. More details can be found online on the FairWind Players Facebook page.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.