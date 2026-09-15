© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Sen. Gary Stevens is retiring

By Davis Hovey
Published September 15, 2026 at 2:30 PM AKDT
Sen. Gary Stevens speaking during a public ceremony honoring his 40 years of public service at the Kodiak College on Sept. 13, 2026.
1 of 4  — Gary Stevens from podium.jpg
Sen. Gary Stevens speaking during a public ceremony honoring his 40 years of public service at the Kodiak College on Sept. 13, 2026.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College
Gary and his wife Rita smile as various speakers share stories and memories about Stevens' decades of public service in Kodiak.
2 of 4  — Gary and wife smiling.jpg
Gary and his wife Rita smile as various speakers share stories and memories about Stevens' decades of public service in Kodiak.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College
Former KIBSD Superintendent Larry LeDoux was one of several speakers to give remarks during a public ceremony honoring Gary Stevens on Sept. 13 at the Kodiak College.
3 of 4  — Larry LeDoux remarks for Gary.jpg
Former KIBSD Superintendent Larry LeDoux was one of several speakers to give remarks during a public ceremony honoring Gary Stevens on Sept. 13 at the Kodiak College.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College
A new wall dedicated to Gary Stevens' achievements after four decades of public service was unveiled at the Kodiak College on Sept. 13, 2026.
4 of 4  — Honrary wall to Gary Stevens.jpg
A new wall dedicated to Gary Stevens' achievements after four decades of public service was unveiled at the Kodiak College on Sept. 13, 2026.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we sit down with Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak as he wraps up 26 years in the state Legislature and career-long service to the community.
Stevens will officially remain a state senator until the next legislative session starts in January of 2027.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes