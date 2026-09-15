Talk of the Rock: Sen. Gary Stevens is retiring
1 of 4 — Gary Stevens from podium.jpg
Sen. Gary Stevens speaking during a public ceremony honoring his 40 years of public service at the Kodiak College on Sept. 13, 2026.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College
2 of 4 — Gary and wife smiling.jpg
Gary and his wife Rita smile as various speakers share stories and memories about Stevens' decades of public service in Kodiak.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College
3 of 4 — Larry LeDoux remarks for Gary.jpg
Former KIBSD Superintendent Larry LeDoux was one of several speakers to give remarks during a public ceremony honoring Gary Stevens on Sept. 13 at the Kodiak College.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College
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A new wall dedicated to Gary Stevens' achievements after four decades of public service was unveiled at the Kodiak College on Sept. 13, 2026.
Ellen Carty-Seccomb/Kodiak College