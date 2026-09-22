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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: LIVE call-in show with Alaska Aerospace Corp.

By Davis Hovey
Published September 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM AKDT

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, KMXT hosts a live call-in show featuring John Oberst, the president and CEO of Alaska Aerospace Corporation, and Board Chair Lindsay Knight.
If you didn't get an opportunity to call-in or if you still have questions about the spaceport at Narrow Cape, email your questions to news@kmxt.org.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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