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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Candidate Forum and Fisheries Debates 2026

By Jared Griffin,
Davis Hovey
Published September 8, 2026 at 1:56 PM AKDT

On this week's episode with host Jared Griffin and KMXT's News Director Davis Hovey, we break down what voters can expect from the upcoming candidate forum and fisheries debates.
Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the local candidate forum for Kodiak Island Borough Assembly candidates.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 7 p.m. to about 9 p.m. is the Gubernatorial fisheries debate and
Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Congressional fisheries debate with candidates from both the U.S. House of Rep. and U.S. Senate.

Talk of the Rock
Jared Griffin
See stories by Jared Griffin
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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