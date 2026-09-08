Talk of the Rock: Candidate Forum and Fisheries Debates 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Jared Griffin and KMXT's News Director Davis Hovey, we break down what voters can expect from the upcoming candidate forum and fisheries debates. Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the local candidate forum for Kodiak Island Borough Assembly candidates. Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 7 p.m. to about 9 p.m. is the Gubernatorial fisheries debate and Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Congressional fisheries debate with candidates from both the U.S. House of Rep. and U.S. Senate.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.