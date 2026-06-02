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Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Dock the Vote 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:58 PM AKDT

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we discuss a brand new unified effort of commercial fishermen, seafood processors, and marine trade businesses called Dock the Vote.

Commercial fishermen and local business owners Julianne Curry, Nate Rose and Darren Platt talk about why this election cycle is so important and how more fishermen can make a plan to vote in the August primary.
Some key dates for the upcoming election include:

  • Voter Registration Deadline: Sunday, July 19, 2026
  • Early & Absentee In-Person Voting, August 3 – August 17, 2026
  • Absentee By-Mail Request Deadline: Saturday, August 8, 2026
  • Absentee by Electronic Transmission Request Deadline: Monday, August 17, 2026
More information can be found online at the Division of Election's website.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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