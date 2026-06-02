Talk of the Rock: Dock the Vote 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we discuss a brand new unified effort of commercial fishermen, seafood processors, and marine trade businesses called Dock the Vote.
Commercial fishermen and local business owners Julianne Curry, Nate Rose and Darren Platt talk about why this election cycle is so important and how more fishermen can make a plan to vote in the August primary. Some key dates for the upcoming election include:
Voter Registration Deadline: Sunday, July 19, 2026
Early & Absentee In-Person Voting, August 3 – August 17, 2026
Absentee By-Mail Request Deadline: Saturday, August 8, 2026
Absentee by Electronic Transmission Request Deadline: Monday, August 17, 2026
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Unless they withdraw by June 27, 17 candidates are vying to be the next Governor of Alaska in this year’s open primary election. One of those candidates is a former state legislator from Fairbanks, Republican Clark Bishop, who goes by Click. Listen to KMXT's interview with Bishop during his visit to Kodiak on May 21 for CrabFest:
Unless they withdraw by June 27, 17 candidates are vying to be the next Governor of Alaska in this year’s open primary election. One of those candidates is a former state legislator from Palmer, Republican Shelley Hughes. Listen to KMXT's interview with Hughes and her Lt. Gov. candidate Blake Gettys during their visit to Kodiak on May 22 for CrabFest.
Unless they withdraw by June 27, 17 candidates are vying to be the next Governor of Alaska in this year’s open primary election. One of those is Republican candidate and former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson. Listen to KMXT's interview with Bronson during his visit to Kodiak on May 1 ahead of a bear hunting trip with his son:
Unless they withdraw by June 27, 17 candidates are vying to be the next Governor of Alaska in this year’s open primary election. One of those candidates is a former state legislator from Anchorage, Democrat Tom Begich. Listen to KMXT's interview with Tom Begich during his visit to Kodiak for CrabFest on May 22:
Unless they withdraw by June 27, 17 candidates are vying to be the next Governor of Alaska in this year’s open primary election. One of those candidates is Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state legislator from Sitka. Listen to KMXT's full interview with Kreiss-Tomkins during his visit to Kodiak for ComFish on April 16:
One of 11 candidates running to be Alaska’s next governor visited Kodiak this month. Retired podiatrist, Republican Matt Heilala spoke with KMXT’s Davis Hovey before heading down to the southern end of the island for a hunting trip.
At least 16 candidates are vying to be the next governor of Alaska in this year’s primary election. One of those, Republican candidate Adam Crum, came through Kodiak earlier this month. Listen to KMXT's conversation from April 14 with the former state revenue and department of health commissioner: