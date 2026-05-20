Talk of the Rock: 68th annual Crabfest

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's show with host Davis Hovey, we go over the schedule, some of the vendors and the new features at this year's Crabfest with staff from the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce. Opening day is Thursday, May 21, at noon. More information and the full schedule of events can be found online at kodiakcrabfest.com.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.