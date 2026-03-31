Talk of the Rock: KWRCC's Choose Respect March

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Talk of the Rock with host Davis Hovey, we discuss the upcoming "Choose Respect March" happening in Kodiak on April 15. Ellamy Tiller from the Kodiak Women's Resource and Crisis Center joins us to talk about sexual assault awareness and the importance of respect before the start of sexual assault awareness month in April.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.