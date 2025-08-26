Talk of the Rock: Regional Solid Waste Management Plan

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week with host Davis Hovey, we discuss the Kodiak Island Borough and Kodiak Area Native Association's effort to collect information from residents around the island as they go about updating the RSWMP. Residents can fill out the survey between now and Aug. 30, 2025; more information and the link to the survey can be found here.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.