Talk of the Rock: Talks Around the Farm Table and KMXT's CAB

This week with host Davis Hovey, we hear from members of KMXT's Community Advisory Board and about a new, local show that is set to air called Talks Around the Farm Table hosted by Ian Zacher with the Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.