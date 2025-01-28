Talk of the Rock: KIBSD Board of Education on North Star Elementary

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's Talk of the Rock, host Davis Hovey talks with Kerry Irons and Jim Pryor of the Kodiak Island Borough School District's Board of Education about the board's recent decision to close North Star Elementary School and next steps in the budget process.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Kodiak could be less than a week from losing one of its four elementary schools. The island’s school district held a town hall meeting on Monday to hear from the public before making its decision next week. Emotions are high as officials try to balance the budget.
The board will make a decision at a special meeting on Jan. 22, when it will also consider stratification. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the district services conference room. The meeting will also be broadcast both on KMXT and online. KMXT's Davis Hovey asked Brian Venua to break down some of the highlights ahead of the decision.