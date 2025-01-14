© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of the Rock
Talk of the Rock

Talk of the Rock: Coastal Climate Radio Series Show 4

By Davis Hovey
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:21 PM AKST

On today's episode of a special Talk of the Rock, KMXT's Terry Haines hosts the fourth conversation in a Coastal Climate Radio Series about climate change adaptation in Gulf of Alaska fisheries, and communities, in partnership with the Alaska Ocean Observing System and NOAA Fisheries. This four-part local radio series explores changes in the marine ecosystem from the perspective of fishermen, scientists, and managers.

*Editor's Note: This online episode features audio from the full discussion, which was more than an hour long. Only part of that conversation aired on KMXT during this week's Talk of the Rock, on Jan. 14.

Talk of the Rock
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes