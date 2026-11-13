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Midday Report

Midday Report: November 13, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKST
Some of the land that could lose its D-1 status touches the upper Ferebee, Chilkoot and Chilkat rivers.
(Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS)

Some of the land that could lose its D-1 status touches the upper Ferebee, Chilkoot and Chilkat rivers.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Trump administration is preparing to lift a classification on 28 million acres of federal land in Alaska that has long prevented it from being developed or transferred to new ownership. Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, the leading candidate for governor, just barely crested the important 50% mark in the latest election results the Alaska Division of Elections released Thursday. And a Selawik man faces felony drug charges after allegedly trying to bring cocaine home on a flight from Anchorage to Kotzebue.

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