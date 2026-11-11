Midday Report: November 11, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A group of state legislators tasked with charting the future of public school funding in Alaska is calling for further study of the subject. Democrat Mary Peltola increased her lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan again Tuesday, as election officials counted more than 24,000 additional votes. And the Sitka Tribe of Alaska Tribal Council and the Sitka Assembly reviewed shared priorities and local initiatives during their semi-annual government-to-government dinner.