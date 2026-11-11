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Midday Report

Midday Report: November 11, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 11, 2026 at 12:38 PM AKST
Mary Peltola.
(Kerry Tasker, PBS)
Mary Peltola.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A group of state legislators tasked with charting the future of public school funding in Alaska is calling for further study of the subject. Democrat Mary Peltola increased her lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan again Tuesday, as election officials counted more than 24,000 additional votes. And the Sitka Tribe of Alaska Tribal Council and the Sitka Assembly reviewed shared priorities and local initiatives during their semi-annual government-to-government dinner.

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