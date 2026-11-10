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KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 10, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 10, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKST
The Haines State Forest.
(Courtesy of Derek Poinsette)
The Haines State Forest.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Democrat Mary Peltola increased her lead over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan Monday, when the Alaska Division of Elections updated its count. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is in the final stages of a years-long process to overhaul the long-term plan for the Haines State Forest. And a rare viral disease has emerged in an outbreak in Anchorage that appears to be expanding, according to state health officials.

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