Midday Report: November 10, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Democrat Mary Peltola increased her lead over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan Monday, when the Alaska Division of Elections updated its count. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is in the final stages of a years-long process to overhaul the long-term plan for the Haines State Forest. And a rare viral disease has emerged in an outbreak in Anchorage that appears to be expanding, according to state health officials.