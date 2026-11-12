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Midday Report

Midday Report: November 12, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:46 PM AKST
A ballot box containing absentee ballots dropped off at Anchorage City Hall is seen on Aug. 19, 2024.
(Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Beacon)
A ballot box containing absentee ballots dropped off at Anchorage City Hall is seen on Aug. 19, 2024.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

A state Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that a request by Mary Peltola's campaign for a list of absentee voters whose ballots have been rejected is "not reasonable." Alaska’s U.S. Senate race tightened slightly in the last batch of election results released Wednesday. And a single vote appears to have decided the race for Soldotna mayor.

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