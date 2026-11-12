Midday Report: November 12, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A state Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that a request by Mary Peltola's campaign for a list of absentee voters whose ballots have been rejected is "not reasonable." Alaska’s U.S. Senate race tightened slightly in the last batch of election results released Wednesday. And a single vote appears to have decided the race for Soldotna mayor.