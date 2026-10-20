Midday Report: October 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Gubernattorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins made a stop in Sitka over Alaska Day weekend. Two major gatherings of Alaska Native people are taking place in Anchorage’s Dena'ina Civic & Convention Center thisweek. And Adak is set to receive $115 million to help get the island ready for potential military use.