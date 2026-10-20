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Midday Report

Midday Report: October 20, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:17 PM AKDT
Abandoned buildings in Adak, Alaska.
(Paxson Woelber)
Abandoned buildings in Adak, Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Gubernattorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins made a stop in Sitka over Alaska Day weekend. Two major gatherings of Alaska Native people are taking place in Anchorage’s Dena'ina Civic & Convention Center this week. And Adak is set to receive $115 million to help get the island ready for potential military use.

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