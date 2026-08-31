Midday Report: August 31, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Friday’s election results have triggered a chain of political maneuvers in the governor’s race, starting with Tom Begich’s decision to step down. Petersburg’s post office has seen very long lines and wait times in recent weeks. And a former Juneau principal pleaded no contest to an assault charge and was sentenced to 60 days in prison.