© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 31, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Democrat Tom Begich and running mate Julia Hnilicka announce suspension of their campaign. Screen shot from Facebook video posted on Aug. 28, 2026.
(Photo from Begich’s campaign)

Democrat Tom Begich and running mate Julia Hnilicka announce suspension of their campaign. Screen shot from Facebook video posted on Aug. 28, 2026.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Friday’s election results have triggered a chain of political maneuvers in the governor’s race, starting with Tom Begich’s decision to step down. Petersburg’s post office has seen very long lines and wait times in recent weeks. And a former Juneau principal pleaded no contest to an assault charge and was sentenced to 60 days in prison.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes