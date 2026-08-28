Midday Report: August 28, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, an interview with state Senate District C candidate Louise Stutes, Alaska Public Media gives a recap of the oil and gas industry debate between Sen. Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola, and KFSK reports on a search for invasive species in Petersburg.