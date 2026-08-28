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Midday Report

Midday Report: August 28, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published August 28, 2026 at 2:47 PM AKDT
Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola vied for industry support Aug. 27, 2026 at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference in Anchorage.
James Daggett/Alaska Public Media
Sen. Dan Sullivan and former Congresswoman Mary Peltola vied for industry support Aug. 27, 2026 at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference in Anchorage.

On today's Midday Report with host Katherine Irving, an interview with state Senate District C candidate Louise Stutes, Alaska Public Media gives a recap of the oil and gas industry debate between Sen. Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola, and KFSK reports on a search for invasive species in Petersburg.

Midday Report
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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