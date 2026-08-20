Midday Report: August 20, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska Public Media politics reporters Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone joined Alaska News Nightly host Casey Grove to break down the election results. Voters in Nunapitchuk had only three hours to cast primary ballots in person on Tuesday. And more than 150 firefighters are slowly making progress on the destructive Mukluk Fire in the eastern Interior community of Tok.