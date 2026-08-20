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Midday Report

Midday Report: August 20, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 20, 2026 at 1:14 PM AKDT
Nunapitchuk in 2024.
(Photo by Katie Baldwin Basile)
Nunapitchuk in 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska Public Media politics reporters Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone joined Alaska News Nightly host Casey Grove to break down the election results. Voters in Nunapitchuk had only three hours to cast primary ballots in person on Tuesday. And more than 150 firefighters are slowly making progress on the destructive Mukluk Fire in the eastern Interior community of Tok.

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