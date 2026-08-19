Midday Report: August 19, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska will have two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the November ballot for U.S. Senate, as well as Democrat Mary Peltola. Two Democrats and two Republicans are leading in early primary election results in the race for governor. And several Alaska Native groups say the constitutional rights of rural voters are in jeopardy.