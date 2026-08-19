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Midday Report

Midday Report: August 19, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 19, 2026 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins hoists a campaign sign on the morning of Aug. 18, 2026, Alaska’s primary election day.
(Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins hoists a campaign sign on the morning of Aug. 18, 2026, Alaska’s primary election day.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaska will have two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the November ballot for U.S. Senate, as well as Democrat Mary Peltola. Two Democrats and two Republicans are leading in early primary election results in the race for governor. And several Alaska Native groups say the constitutional rights of rural voters are in jeopardy.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
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