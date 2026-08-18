Midday Report: August 18, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Residents of the eastern Interior community of Tok are being ordered to evacuate their homes after a wildfire broke out yesterday morning. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will go through a bidding process like the TV show “Shark Tank,” to select a partner to end Juneau’s glacial outburst floods. And the Alaska Marine Highway System announced that all state ferry service to Skagway was stopped until “further notice.”