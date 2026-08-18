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Midday Report

Midday Report: August 18, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published August 18, 2026 at 12:39 PM AKDT
Smoke rises from the Mukluk Fire outside the Tok Forestry & Fire Protection office. August 17th.
Photo:E Johnson
Smoke rises from the Mukluk Fire outside the Tok Forestry & Fire Protection office. August 17th.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Residents of the eastern Interior community of Tok are being ordered to evacuate their homes after a wildfire broke out yesterday morning. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will go through a bidding process like the TV show “Shark Tank,” to select a partner to end Juneau’s glacial outburst floods. And the Alaska Marine Highway System announced that all state ferry service to Skagway was stopped until “further notice.”

Midday Report
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